TikTok introduces search widget for iPhone users, amplifying its role as search engine

In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing its status as a search engine, TikTok has discreetly unveiled a search widget exclusively available for iPhone users.

This latest feature grants users a convenient shortcut to TikTok’s search function, eliminating the need to navigate through the app.

By simply tapping the widget, users are seamlessly redirected to TikTok’s search screen, saving valuable time.

While the time saved may seem insignificant, this release signifies TikTok’s intensified focus on establishing itself as a prominent search platform.

Members of Generation Z have expressed their reliance on TikTok as a means of discovering diverse content, including recipes, travel recommendations, and workouts, according to testimonials collected by Mashable.

Earlier this year, TikTok’s intention to be recognized as a search engine became evident through an advertisement campaign in the UK featuring the tagline, “Search it with TikTok.”

The recent introduction of the search widget directly positions TikTok in competition with Google’s search widget.

TikTok’s decision to emphasize its search capabilities is not without reason.

A study conducted by Google last summer revealed that 40% of 18 to 24-year-olds in the US prefer using TikTok or Instagram over Google Search when seeking lunch spots.

Furthermore, TikTok has experienced significant growth as a news source among UK adults, as highlighted by a survey conducted by Ofcom.

However, it is essential for TikTok to address its issue of misinformation, as research conducted by News Guard in late 2022 revealed that nearly 20% of TikTok’s search results featured misleading information.

Consequently, resolving this problem is crucial for TikTok to establish itself as a reliable and credible search engine.

As TikTok’s search widget becomes available to iPhone users, the platform’s transformation into a comprehensive search engine gains momentum.

By focusing on enhancing the search experience and addressing concerns surrounding misinformation, TikTok aims to solidify its position as a trusted destination for users seeking valuable and accurate information.