Imran’s opinion of army chief reflects personal enmity, vengefulness: Ruling coalition

The ruling coalition on Saturday condemned former prime minister Imran Khan’s recent statement regarding the army chief, terming it a declaration of support for terrorists and an admission of anti-state agenda.

The ruling coalition has strongly criticized Khan’s remarks, characterizing them as a vile attempt to undermine the ongoing war against terrorism.

The day he appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to obtain bail in multiple cases, Imran Khan answered international media when asked about the impression that security agencies were against him whereas the judiciary was favouring him, “It’s not the security agencies. It’s one man, the Army chief. There is no democracy in the Army. The Army is getting maligned with what is happening.”

“And he [the Army chief] is worried that if I come to power, I will de-notify him…All this is happening is direct orders from him. He is the one who is convinced that if I win, he will be de-notified,” alleged Khan.

In an official condemnation statement, the alliance expressed its deep concern over the allegations made against the army chief, deeming them a nefarious ploy to influence the relentless battle against terrorist forces.

There is clear evidence of personal enmity, resentment and vindictiveness towards the army and its leadership.

The statement further highlighted that Khan’s controversial statement serves as a blatant proof and admission of anti-state and military agenda.

They have risked their lives to ensure the safety and security of the nation, and it is deeply disheartening to witness an attack on the very institution that has been instrumental in safeguarding the country’s interests, it was said.

Additionally, the statement read that the outcome of foreign funding to Imran Khan’s party was getting visible.