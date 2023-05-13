PPP eradicated politics of hatred and division from Sindh: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that his party has eliminated politics of hatred and division from Sindh and masses have expressed confidence on the party from Kashmore to Karachi.

Addressing a rally in Karachi, he thanked the people of Sindh and said that his party has eliminated politics of hatred and division from Sindh. He said that the masses voted for the “jiyalas” (die-hard workers) in the local government elections and now the jiyalas will rule from Kashmore to Karachi.

The PPP chairman said that his party will eliminate politics of hatred from division from the entire country like it did in Sindh, adding that the people expressed confidence on our “Hum Sab Ka Sindh” slogan.

Bilawal also paid tribute to the martyrs of the PPP whose sacrifices have brought the party to this level.