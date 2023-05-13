Groundbreaking study reveals brain regions controlling complex movement sequences

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University have conducted a pioneering study on mice, uncovering a set of brain regions responsible for controlling complex, sequential movements.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, have significant implications for the treatment of brain injuries and illnesses in humans.

By measuring brain activity in specially trained mice, the research team identified three key areas of the cortex involved in navigating through sequences of movements: the premotor, primary motor, and primary somatosensory areas.

These regions play distinct roles in real-time movement control, as well as facilitating adjustment when sequences are unexpectedly disrupted.

The primary motor and primary somatosensory areas were found to regulate immediate movements, while the premotor area appeared to govern the planning and adaptation of sequences.

The researchers observed electrical signals from the premotor area being transmitted to the other sensorimotor cortex areas, indicating their coordination during sequential movements.

Lead researcher Daniel O’Connor, an associate professor of neuroscience, highlighted the significance of understanding the brain’s ability to switch between movement sequences in response to unexpected events. Failure to do so can lead to accidents or falls.

The study simulated complex movement sequences in mice, akin to an Olympic skier navigating gates.

The researchers designed experiments that tracked how the brain processed cues to change course.

Brain electrodes were used to measure and record neural activity in the sensorimotor cortex, aiding in the identification of specific brain areas involved.

The findings offer new insights into the hierarchical nature of neural networks in the sensorimotor cortex and pave the way for potential therapeutic interventions for sensorimotor dysfunction in humans.

Further research is planned to explore the pathways of electrical signals between these cortical regions.

The team at Johns Hopkins, including scientists Duo Xu, Mingyuan Dong, Yuxi Chen, Angel Delgado, Natasha Hughes, and Linghua Zhang, believes that a deeper understanding of these neural networks will contribute to the development of targeted treatments for motor function impairments resulting from injury or illness.

This groundbreaking study sheds light on the intricacies of movement control in the brain, opening up new avenues for neurological research and the future restoration of motor function in patients.