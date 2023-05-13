Sukkur police nab proscribed outfit terrorist

Sukkur police on Saturday apprehended a notorious terrorist belonging to a proscribed outfit while four others managed to flee during an operation conducted near the Pak-India border.

As per the details garnered, police in Sukkur district carried out an operation near the Pakistan-India border in Nahe Salehpat, and nabbed a terrorist affiliated with a banned organisation. However, the four associates of the arrested terrorist were able to escape the scene

The police officials said that 10 kilograms of explosive material and weapons were also recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

They further said that the search for the escaped terrorists is underway.