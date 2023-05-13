COAS vows to bring planners of May 9 vandalism to justice

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Saturday that armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar where he was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Gen Asim Munir appreciated the professional competence, performance and achievements of Law Enforcement Agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The COAS also addressed the officers of the Corps and emphasised on the evolving threats to national security. He said, “We shall continue with our endeavors of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process”.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May,” he added.

The Army chief also sensitised about challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions. He highlighted that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the Armed Forces. He pledged that such nefarious attempts will be foiled through the support of people of Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Asim Munir was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.