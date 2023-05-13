‘Teri Meri Kahaniyan,’ the biggest creative ensemble in Pakistani cinema to release this Eid

SeePrime’s upcoming feature film, Teri Meri Kahaniyan, is set to release on Eidul Azha. The film, directed by Nabeel Qureshi and Nadeem Baig, also marks the directorial debut of veteran actor and producer Marina Khan. The screenplay has been penned by Khalil-ur-Rahman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhry, and Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi of Lal Kabootar fame.

This creative collaboration is being hailed as a historic event in Pakistani cinema, with SeePrime’s CEO, Seemeen Naveed, calling it the “biggest creative ensemble for any feature film in Pakistan”.

The film boasts the biggest cast and is expected to be a game-changer in the world of storytelling. Qureshi, known for his box office hits, Na Maloom Afraad 1&2, Actor in Law, and others, expressed his surprise at the outcome of the collaboration, saying, “When you combine the vision of so many creatives, you’re left with something truly unexpected.” Baig, who broke box office records with Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 1&2, Punjab Nahi Joaongi, and London Nahi Jaonga, called the film “unique” and “far beyond your average movie”.

Khan, who is set to direct Teri Meri Kahaniyan, said, “It’s about the stories that bring us together, which fits our case as you’re seeing some of the most celebrated Pakistani names unite under one banner to create something that they all love.” According to Vasay Chaudhry, “The beauty of Teri Meri Kahaniyan is in its diversity. There’s something for everyone in here.”

SeePrime will reveal the cast for Teri Meri Kahaniyan on May 19, 2023. With Eidul Azha approaching at the end of July, the public is eagerly anticipating the release of the film, which promises to be a novel experience in Pakistani cinema.