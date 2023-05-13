Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with new album ‘Subtract’

Pop sensation Ed Sheeran’s latest album “Subtract” debuted at number one on the UK music charts, adding to his string of chart-topping albums, just a week after winning a high-profile copyright lawsuit in the US.

According to the Official Charts Company, the album is also the fastest-selling of the year, selling 76,000 chart units in its opening week, with physical copies accounting for nearly three-quarters of the sales. The album has also become the week’s best-selling vinyl album.

With “Subtract,” Sheeran surpasses The 1975 to become the only artist to achieve number one with all six of his studio albums. The album has received critical acclaim, with The Telegraph describing it as “a raw, powerful balm for suffering souls” and The Guardian declaring it “easily his best ever album.”

Sheeran had been working on the album for a while but rewrote it following a tumultuous period, including the death of his best friend and the diagnosis of a tumor in his pregnant wife that could only be removed after the birth of their child. In addition, he was facing a copyright lawsuit in the UK over his 2017 hit song “Shape of You,” which he ultimately won.

Sheeran was recently in the news after a Manhattan federal court ruled that his 2014 song “Thinking Out Loud” did not infringe on the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” Sheeran called the verdict a victory for songwriters everywhere, as it protects the creative process.

Overall, Ed Sheeran’s album “Subtract” is making waves and cementing his place as a chart-topping artist.

