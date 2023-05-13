Jamie Foxx out of hospital and “recuperating,” says daughter Corrine

Actor Jamie Foxx is now out of the hospital and has been recuperating for weeks, according to his daughter Corrine Foxx’s recent health update on Instagram. Despite continuing speculation about the cause of his hospitalization, Corrine announced that her father is doing well enough to play pickleball and teased an upcoming work announcement.

The medical emergency was first announced on April 12 via Instagram, with Corrine thanking fans for their prayers and expressing appreciation for the quick action and great care that allowed her father to be on his way to recovery.

While the cause of Foxx’s medical emergency is still unknown, Variety reports that many celebrities had continued to send prayers via social media even after Corrine had announced her father’s recovery. Foxx was in Atlanta filming for the Netflix action comedy ‘Back in Action’ alongside Cameron Diaz when he was hospitalized. Despite Foxx’s absence, the production for the film reportedly continued with the use of stunt doubles and body doubles.

Foxx, an Oscar-winning actor, is well known for his roles in films such as ‘Ray,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ and ‘Just Mercy,’ among others. He is also a comedian, singer, and producer. Foxx and his daughter, Corrine Foxx, are currently on the Fox game show ‘Beat Shazam,’ which features contestants competing to identify the names of popular songs. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne.

Foxx’s fans and colleagues have expressed their support for him during his medical emergency. Actress Nia Long tweeted that she was praying for Foxx and his loved ones. Despite the mystery surrounding his hospitalization, Foxx’s recovery is a relief to many, and fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming work announcement.