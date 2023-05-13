Imran Khan at loggerheads with army

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday addressed the nation and zeroed in on the Pakistan Army for `calling him a liar and deceitful’.

This was his first address after his release on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

‘PTI a non-violent party’

He reiterated that his supporters had always maintained peacefulness during their 27-year struggle.

The ex-PM said that he could never forget May 25 when the state unleashed violence on PTI supporters and activists.

He claimed that the policemen told them that they received orders from the handlers.

The ex-PM said that he wanted to avert violence which is why he called off sit-in in Islamabad after May 25 state brutality.

He recalled that if they had instigated violence, it would have occurred following the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad last year.

The former premier said that those who want to have elections would never want anarchy. However, those who know they would be wiped off would do so.

He recalled how the police launched an attack on his house in Lahore when he had gone to Islamabad for a court appearance.

The same day, Imran said that another assassination attempt at the Islamabad Judicial Complex was foiled.

He reiterated that PTI is the only political party in the country where families including children attend public gatherings, contending why they would ever want anarchy in the country.

PTI chairman once again condemned the manner in which he was arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), reiterating that the paramilitary Rangers - which should not have come to apprehend him - assaulted him.

Defending himself, he said that the aim to establish Al-Qadir University was to produce leadership for the country which was acquainted with Islamic teachings.

The former premier claimed that he did not reap any personal benefit from Al-Qadir Trust, explaining that a trustee never gets any monetary benefit.

He also lambasted the recently sacked NAB chairman, as well as handlers for incorporating his wife’s name in the case.

Calls for probe into arson, violence

The PTI chairman called for an investigation into the arson and violence that occurred during the protests following his arrest, asserting that it was used as a pretext to initiate a crackdown on PTI.

He also played a video of the violence unleashed by the law enforcement agencies during these demonstrations.

Imran Khan said that more than 3,500 PTI workers were imprisoned across the country and dozens were killed too.

He asserted that those who provoked violence during PTI protests were not ‘their people’.

Instead, referring to the video he played, PTI chairman said that they resembled the same people he saw at the Islamabad Judicial Complex where - he alleged - the second assassination attempt on him was foiled.

The ex-PM said that the media was also put under censorship, and they all aired the same rhetoric that labelled PTI supporters as ‘miscreants’, while taking a jibe at the handlers that they were ‘foolish’ to run the same diction on every TV channel.

He compared this to exactly what was done to the people of East Pakistan.

He also condemned the arrest of journalists who are at loggerheads with the government.

Imran zeroes in on ISPR

Addressing the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - military’s media wing - on its remarks against his party, PTI chairman said, “[ISPR] DG Sahib, I had represented my country and brought prestige to it when you were not even born.”

He said that it should be seen who defended Pakistan Army at the international forums during the war on terror.

The former premier said that during his tenure as PM, the image of the army also shone.

He said that the army was maligned because of actions of a former army chief who not only stabbed him in the back but also implanted the corrupt clan on the country.

He reiterated that the nation was not a herd of animals who would do whatever an army chief desired.

PTI chairman said that the ISPR doesn’t have the right to label him a liar or deceitful.

“You have jumped into politics, make your own political party,” he suggested ISPR in rather aggressive tone.

He said that all progressive societies have the room for constructive criticism and the army could not exonerate itself from it.

Imran Khan said that it was the best time army must have gone for reforms and suggesting that it must come out of the ‘closed rooms’ and broaden its vision after what happened recently.

High time to end slavery

He said that the nation must not bow to this slavery.

PTI chairman said that he would start the series of public gatherings from Muridke from Wednesday.

He also urged the people to come out of their homes and gather at a spot in their neighbourhood from 5:30pm to 6:30pm on Sunday with a placard inscribed with “Aaien bachao, mulk bachao’ [Save Constitution, save country]”

The former prime minster asked the police and judiciary to defy illegal orders of the ‘handlers’, saying that it was the high time to stand for rule of law.