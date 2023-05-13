Imran Khan claims ‘handlers’ behind arson, violence during protests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday addressed the nation, the first after his release on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

He reiterated that his supporters had always been peaceful during their 27-year struggle.

The ex-PM said that he could never forget May 25 when the state unleashed violence on PTI supporters and activists.

He claimed that the policemen told them that they received orders from the handlers.

The ex-PM said that he wanted to avert violence which is why he called off sit-in in Islamabad after May 25 state brutality.

He recalled that if they had instigated violence after his arrest, it would have occurred following the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad last year.

The former premier said that those who want to have elections would never want anarchy. However, those who know they would be wiped off would do so.

He recalled how the police launched an attack on his house in Lahore when he went to Islamabad for a court appearance.

The same day, Imran said that another assassination attempt at the Islamabad Judicial Complex was foiled.

He reiterated that PTI is the only political party in the country where families including children attend public gatherings, contending why they would ever want anarchy in the country.

PTI chairman once again condemned the manner in which he was arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), reiterating that the paramilitary Rangers - which should not have come to apprehend him - was assaulted him.

Defending himself, he said that the aim to establish Al-Qadir University was to produce leadership for the country which was acquainted with Islamic teachings.

He said that the decision to establish the university was taken in November and then the groundbreaking ceremony was held in May when he was at the helm.

The former premier claimed that he did not reap any personal benefit from Al-Qadir Trust.

He explained that a trustee never gets any monetary benefit.

He also lambasted the recently sacked NAB chairman, as well as handlers for incorporating his wife’s name in the case.

PTI chairman called for investigation into the arson and violence during the protests, claiming that it was used as a pretext to launch a crackdown on PTI.

He also played a video of the violence unleashed by the law enforcement agencies during the demonstrations following his arrest.

Imran Khan said that more than 3,500 PTI workers were imprisoned across the country and many were killed too.

He asserted that those who provoked violence during PTI protests were not ‘their people’ and they were the one who instigated people on violence.

Referring to the video he played, PTI chairman said that they resembled the same people he saw at the Islamabad Judicial Complex where - he alleged - the second assassination attempt on him was foiled.

The ex-PM said that the media was also put under censorship, and they all aired the same rhetoric, while taking a jibe at the handlers they were ‘foolish’.

He also condemned the arrest of journalists who are at loggerheads with the government.

This is a developing story