Sunny Leone talks about career as her film ‘Kennedy’ premieres at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Sunny Leone, the popular Indian-American actor and model, recently spoke about her career and life in an interview, ahead of the premiere of her new film “Kennedy” at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

In the interview, Leone reflected on the ups and downs of her career and how she has dealt with negativity and hate from some quarters of society. “Not responding to hate has been my best move,” she said. “I’ve learned to focus on the positive things in my life and work hard to achieve my goals.”

View this post on Instagram

Leone’s journey in the entertainment industry has been a unique one. Born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, she started out as a pornographic actor in the US, before transitioning to mainstream Bollywood films in India. Her presence in the conservative Indian film industry has been controversial, with some criticizing her past and others celebrating her for breaking barriers and challenging taboos.

View this post on Instagram

Despite the criticism, Leone has managed to carve out a successful career in India, starring in several popular films and television shows. “I feel blessed to have the support of my fans and colleagues in the industry,” she said. “It hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve learned to stay true to myself and my beliefs.”

Leone’s latest film, “Kennedy,” is a political drama that explores the corruption and power struggles within the Indian government. The film is directed by Rupesh Paul and features Leone in a prominent role. “I’m excited for audiences to see this film and to be a part of the Cannes experience,” she said.

Leone is also looking ahead to future projects, including a biopic about her own life. “I want to tell my story in my own words,” she said. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, I can inspire others to follow their dreams and never give up.”

Leone’s positive outlook and perseverance in the face of adversity have made her a role model for many. As she prepares to showcase her latest work at Cannes, she remains grateful for all the opportunities that have come her way and optimistic about what the future holds.