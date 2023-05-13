PM directs for measures to control wheat, flour prices in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif On Saturday took note of the price hike of wheat and flour in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He directed the relevant authorities to take immediate measures to control the price hike and increase the supply from Punjab.

The prime minister presided over a meeting to review the procurement, supply, and demand of wheat in Punjab and KP, as stated by the PM Office Media Wing in a press release.

During the meeting, the premier expressed satisfaction with the current bumper wheat yield in the country and emphasized the need for practical steps to ensure that farmers benefit from it.

It was reported that KP was receiving a daily supply of 300,000 10 kg flour bags.

PM Shehbaz instructed to increase the bulk supply and directed the chief secretaries of KP and Punjab provinces to jointly devise a mechanism for this purpose.

He stated that hoarding and smuggling of wheat would not be tolerated in any way and called for strict action against hoarders to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the basic requirement of flour to the public.

It was further informed during the meeting that the province of Punjab would soon complete the wheat procurement target.

KP chief secretary informed that the province was receiving a supply of 80,000 tons of wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO).