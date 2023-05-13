Trained terrorists took part in violent PTI protests, alleges Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday alleged that trained terrorists took part in the violent protests against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that it was not a public protest but trained terrorists took part in the protest. He alleged that these terrorists were trained for one year in which they were trained on how to make petrol bomb. “Imran Khan’s aim is to ensue anarchy in the country.”

The minister further said that the group has developed a cult-like following since 2014, and particularly in the past year, indicating that it’s not merely a political party but rather a mentality rooted in animosity, aggression, vulgarity, and intimidation.

Rana Sanaullah went on to say that it’s difficult to consider those who took patients out of the ambulance, set animals on fire, attacked defense installations, and burned down schools, ambulances, Radio Pakistan, and houses of public as political workers. He pointed out that their homes are also located in the same areas that were attacked.

The PML-N leader also revealed that the Jinnah House Lahore was not spared either, as even clothes and bed sheets were looted, and even needles were not spared. It is important to note that out of millions of people, only a few thousand resorted to such looting and vandalism.

Moreover, he said, around 40 to 42,000 people took to streets on May 9, while only 7 to 8,000 came out on May 11. On May 9, there were demonstrations at 221 locations in Punjab, but on May 10, protests occurred at only 33 places. The total number of protestors in Punjab was around 18,000.