Armaan Malik’s bold genre-bending single ‘HIIR’

Playback singer Armaan Malik collaborates with musical talents for a unique blend of Punjabi pop, desi hip hop, and UK drum and bass in his boldest collaborative effort to date.

Armaan Malik has surprised his fans by releasing a new single called ‘HIIR’. The track features a blend of pop, electronic, dance, and hip-hop genres and is a collaborative effort with musical duo Lost Stories, Kimera, and hip-hop artiste Yashraj. Armaan referred to the single as his “boldest collaborative effort” to date.

Talking about the track, Armaan expressed his excitement, stating that it is a unique blend of Punjabi Pop, Desi Hip Hop and UK Drum and Bass. He also mentioned that he used a different vocal tone for the song, which he believes will be a treat for his fans.

Armaan Malik is confident that ‘HIIR’ could potentially change the Indian music scene and hopes that it will pave the way for a fresh wave of music. The track is now available for streaming on all major audio platforms. Fans of Armaan Malik and lovers of fusion music are sure to enjoy this new release.