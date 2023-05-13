Agra, Kennedy, and Ishanou to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Indian films Agra, Kennedy, and 1990 Manipur film Ishanou are set to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The festival will take place from May 16-27 and is already creating a buzz in Indian cinema circles. Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, stars Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone and has been selected for the Midnight Screenings section of the festival.

The film is a police noir film exploring the story of an insomniac ex-cop who seeks redemption. Rahul Roy-starrer Agra will have its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight section of the festival. The film explores sexual dynamics within a family and the deep dystopian fractures created in modern India. Finally, Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma’s Ishanou will be screened at the Cannes Classic section of the festival.

This restored film, the only Indian film to be considered under the Classic Section of the Cannes Film Festival this year, is set to have a red-carpet world premiere on May 19, 2023.

The selection of these films from India is significant as it showcases the country’s cinema’s diversity and potential on a global stage. The Midnight Screenings section at the Cannes Film Festival is known for screening offbeat and unconventional films, and Kennedy fits the bill perfectly.

Agra’s selection at the Directors’ Fortnight section, which screens independent and innovative films, is an affirmation of the film’s artistic merit. Finally, Ishanou’s selection in the Cannes Classic section is a tribute to the film’s timeless storytelling and restoration.

Anurag Kashyap, the director of Kennedy, expressed his gratitude towards the film’s producers, Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, for allowing him to explore a genre he has always wanted to explore. He also expressed his gratitude towards his whole team, including Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, who gave their all to bring the film to life. Similarly, Kanu Behl, the writer and director of Agra, expressed his excitement about the world premiere and thanked his producers for their support.

Overall, the selection of these three films from India showcases the country’s vibrant cinema on a global stage and is sure to generate buzz and excitement among cinema enthusiasts.