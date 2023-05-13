Imran Khan moves LHC to stay arrest on post May 9 cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a stay on the arrest in any cases registered against him after May 9.

The application was filed on behalf of the ex-PM by Barrister Salman Safdar and Intazar Hussain Panjutha Advocate, who presented compelling arguments in support of their plea.

The petition lists the Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) and the Advocate General (AG) as parties involved in the case.

It aims to challenge the legality of Imran Khan’s potential arrest in any of the newly filed cases against him.

This development follows the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which declared Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Al-Qadir Trust case as illegal.

The decision bolstered the confidence of Imran Khan’s legal team, prompting them to take pre-emptive measures to protect him from further legal repercussions.

The petitioner argued that the LHC should intervene and demand the disclosure of details regarding the new cases registered in Punjab against the PTI chairman.

Barrister Salman Safdar and Intizar Panjuta Advocate have emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the legal process. They assert that it is essential for the court to examine the nature and basis of the new cases before allowing any arrests to take place.