After Wahaj Ali, Haroon Kadwani set to make waves in the entertainment industry

Haroon Kadwani, a newcomer in the entertainment industry, is quickly becoming a rising star. He has already taken the industry by storm by starring in two telefilms as the lead actor.

His most recent work, a telefilm called “Ruposh,” received millions of views and was a massive hit for a new actor entering the industry. He is now gearing up to make his debut in a full-fledged drama titled “Jhoom.”

“Jhoom” is a romantic drama written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Ali Faizan. In the show, Haroon plays the character of Aryaan, an angry young man, while Zara Noor Abbas, the lead actress, portrays Dr. Maryam, a calm and compassionate doctor. The show revolves around their intense love story.

After much anticipation, the first episode of “Jhoom” aired last night. While the show was highly advertised before its release, the audience had mixed reactions to Haroon’s performance as the classic angry young man. Some viewers believed that his acting was over the top and that he was only getting lead roles due to being the producer’s son. Despite this criticism, the show’s OST, “Zindagi Awargi Hai,” has managed to cross 3 million views in less than 24 hours.

Viewers are excited to see the dynamic between the two lead characters. Zara’s character, “Dr. Maryam,” is expected to play a pivotal role in changing Haroon’s character, “Aryaan,” and making him a better person. The show’s intense love story is expected to keep viewers hooked.

Haroon Kadwani’s rising popularity in the industry is a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft. Despite criticism from some viewers, many are excited to see his growth as an actor and what he will bring to future projects. With “Jhoom” now on air, audiences will be eagerly waiting to see what other surprises he has in store for them.