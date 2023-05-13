Priyanka Chopra arrives ‘alone’ to attend Parineeti Chopra’s engagement

The engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the big day. With the arrival of Priyanka Chopra in Delhi, the excitement surrounding the event has gone up several notches.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as she stepped out of the airport, wearing a fawn jumpsuit. The actress completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a black mask, which she later took off. She was greeted by a large number of fans and paparazzi, who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of her. She seemed frustrated and exhausted as she had a long flight and as soon as she landed, fans started surrounding her for selfies.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony is expected to be a star-studded affair, with several celebrities from the film industry and politics expected to attend. Priyanka Choprawill also be one of the star attractions of the event.

The Chopra family has been quite excited about Parineeti’s engagement, and several members of the family have been sharing pictures and messages on social media to express their joy. Priyanka Chopra, who is very close to her cousin Parineeti, is expected to be one of the happiest members of the family on the occasion. Though many are concerned as the Citadal star was seen arriving ‘solo’ for the fetivities, as Nick was not accompanying her.

In conclusion, Priyanka Chopra’s arrival in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony has created a lot of buzz and excitement among fans and the media. With several high-profile guests expected to attend, the event promises to be a grand affair.