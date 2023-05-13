Protest to last till resignation of CJP: Maulana Fazl

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has announced to continue its planned protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court under the Pakistan Democratic Movement until the resignation of the chief justice of Pakistan.

The party has started preparing for its protest that it announced a day ago on Friday, following a spree of bails to former prime minister Imran Khan in multiple cases by the apex court.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Democratic Movement president and JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has claimed that more than 100,000 workers will participate in the sit-in, and preparations have been completed for bringing a convoy of thousands of workers from all provinces to Islamabad.

According to the spokesman, the convoys of JUI-F activists from Quetta and Karachi will depart tomorrow, while those from the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will leave from their bases on Monday.

The convoy from Peshawar will be led by Maulana Ataur Rehman, the convoy from the south of KP will be led by Akram Khan Durrani, Rashid Mehmood Soomro will lead the caravan of party workers from Sindh, the group from Balochistan will be led by Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Abdul Wasay.

The entire Punjab convoy will be led by Dr Attiqueur Rehman and reach Islamabad.

On Friday evening, PDM chairman and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the ruling coalition will stage a sit-in outside the Supreme Court and protest the release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in various cases.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by the Maulana to discuss the situation following the release of Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development said PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed the top party leadership to hold rallies across the country against the decision announced by the judiciary.

In this regard, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has been tasked with organizing rallies in Lahore, while the PML-N supremo directed the party leadership to choose a place for a massive power show.

On Saturday afternoon, the Supreme Court registrar convened an important meeting related to security in view of the protest announced by the PDM outside the court on Monday.

The Islamabad IGP and chief commissioner have been summoned. DGI security and SSP operations are also expected to attend the meeting.

PML-N consultative meeting

Meanwhile, the PML-N has called a consultative meeting of the party in view of the party’s protest against the Supreme Court verdicts in favor of PTI chief Imran Khan. PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz will chair the meeting in Model Town today.

All provincial assembly members of the party have been directed to attend the meeting.