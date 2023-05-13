Watch Live
Khawaja Asif urges judiciary to stay impartial, avoid ‘facilitating’ Imran

Holds Imran responsible for unrest, torching Jinnah House
Samaa Web Desk May 13, 2023
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday accused the judiciary of facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and urged them to remain impartial.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja criticized Imran Khan for his alleged “anti-army” remarks and blamed him for the recent unrest in the country. He also accused Imran’s followers of burning down homes and compared the PTI to the Tehreek-e-Taliban.

Khawaja also raised questions over the judicial system, saying that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was removed under a conspiracy, which involved collusion between the establishment and the judiciary.

Read also: Sardar Tanveer comes down hard on Imran over ‘anti-army diatribe’

He went on to say Nawaz’s politics were still alive today, and his brother was now the Prime Minister.

The Defence Minister also criticized the judiciary’s decision to grant relief to Imran Khan in cases that have not even been lodged against him.

He questioned the fairness of the justice system, citing the detention of former President Zardari’s wife and the siege of Shehbaz Sharif’s house, along with the summoning of his entire family to the courts.

Imran Khan

Supreme Court

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

