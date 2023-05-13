Islamabad court bins Nikkah case against Imran Khan

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Saturday dismissed the petition regarding the alleged illegal marriage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, declaring it inadmissible.

The case was heard by Civil Judge Nasr Minullah, with Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi representing the petitioner.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that the marriage during Iddat is illegal, and as per the law, Bushra Bibi was in Iddat in January 2018 and was divorced in November of the same year.

Read also: Imran said he’ll become PM if he married Bushra bibi, claims nikahkhwan

The lawyer also questioned the legality of the marriage, asking why the marriage took place again.

Rizwan Abbasi told the court that the fraud started from Bani Gala and the marriage took place in Lahore.

To which judge contended that marriage took place in Lahore, how does this court have jurisdiction?

The lawyer replied the cleric who performed the Nikah testified was from Islamabad.

In the end, the court reserved its verdict and later ruled that the plea against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi is beyond the jurisdiction of the court, and thus inadmissible.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2018, the former premier tied the knot with Bushra Bibi after divorce from her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.

“Iddat” is the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce, during which she may not marry another man.