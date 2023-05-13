PM orders arrest of all culprits, planners involved in vandalism within 72 hours

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered authorities to arrest all culprits and planners behind the vandalism of the Corps Commander House, Lahore, and across Punjab within 72 hours.

Addressing a meeting during his visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the prime minister set a deadline of 72 hours for the law enforcement agencies to arrest all those people involved in setting on fire different buildings and infrastructure including the historic Jinnah (Corpse commander) house.

Read here: SSP-led team to probe into PTI supporters’ attack on GHQ

The prime minister said the whole nation was in an utter state of grief over such painful incidents except Imran Niazi and his armed followers who had acted no less than the enemies of Pakistan as no Pakistani could ever think of such action or planning.

These people should be arrested and made to face the law in accordance with the relevant legal and constitutional provisions, Shehbaz Sharif said.

He also desired the enhancement of a number of anti-terrorism courts in the province where the legal proceedings against all these culprits should commence swiftly.

He further maintained that during a meeting in Islamabad the other day, he had already issued clear directives that all those people who were involved, planned, abetted, and facilitated the terrible attacks across the country should be dealt with iron hand.

They would have to stand trials in the anti-terrorism courts and he had already instructed the law minister to increase the number of these courts, he added.

“It is time to do or die or now or never. The real culprits who showed this kind of enmity against the motherland should be arrested and produced in anti-terrorism courts under the relevant laws. These elements should be arrested immediately within 72 hours, without fear or favor,” he added.

“Any attempts to disrupt the peace and stability of our nation are absolutely unacceptable. This is a critical moment that requires our unwavering commitment. We must act decisively and without delay. It is a matter of utmost urgency, and failure is not an option.”