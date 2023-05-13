SSP-led team to probe into PTI supporters’ attack on GHQ

A committee has been constituted to investigate the attack on the main gate of the military’s General Headquarters by violent PTI protesters following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.

The committee will be headed by Rawalpindi SSP (Investigation) Zunaira Azfar.

Armed PTI workers resorted to violent protests across the country on May 9 following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case. They also attacked the gate of the army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Headed by SSP Azfar, the committee will include the SDPO Cantt, SDPO City as well as the SHOs of RA Bazaar, Westridge, and Civil Lines police stations.

The in-charge of the Investigation Support Unit will also be a part of the committee.

The committee will assist in the investigation of the case through technical and human intelligence sources.

A case of the attack on the GHQ gate has already been registered at the RA Bazaar police station. PTI workers, including former provincial minister Raja Basharat, are named in the case.