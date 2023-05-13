Pakistan earned Rs1,000bn in a year through Google: official

Pakistan made roaring business of Rs1,000 billion through various transactions in a year through Google, said the search giant’s Country Director Farhan Qureshi.

In an exclusive conversation with SAMAA TV, the Google official said the customers reaped a benefit of Rs210 billion in a year.

Google is creating 410,000 employment opportunities annually, Qureshi said, adding there are 350 content creators in Pakistan with a million subscribers.

He further said 50% of the viewership comes from outside Pakistan. He also said 1,600 game studios have been developed in five years.

Qureshi also told SAMAA TV that there were 5,400 YouTube channels with a subscriber base of 100,000.