PM convenes ‘important’ cabinet meeting on Monday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an important meeting of the federal cabinet on Monday.

The meeting, to be held at the Parliament House and chaired by the prime minister, is likely to discuss important constitutional and legal issues.

In the meeting, various issues, including the decisions of the Supreme Court and the high courts, will be taken up.

The government’s legal team is expected to brief the meeting on the constitutional and legal options available to the government.

On Friday, the federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif failed to decide on imposing emergency.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which important decisions were taken.

The meeting discussed in detail the overall situation of the country.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the cabinet on the facts related to the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case and his sudden release on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The minister expressed his strong condemnation over the PTI workers’ violent behavior that included the vandalism, and blocking of national broadcast, Swat Motorway, Radio Pakistan, and various government-owned properties such as state institutions, buildings, Jinnah House, as well as desecration of memorials of martyrs and ghazis.