Damage caused by PTI protesters in Lahore assessed, report prepared

The Lahore district administration has prepared a preliminary report of the damage caused to public and private property during the protests of PTI workers against the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan in the city.

According to the report, 26 police vehicles were destroyed and burnt in Lahore, two buildings of the police department were vandalized and set on fire.

It further said seven government buildings in Lahore were ransacked and severely damaged, the district administration reported.

Extremist elements also damaged 10 private properties during the protests, while six government vehicles were also destroyed.

The Askari Tower in Model Town tehsil was also severely damaged, the report mentioned. An Audi vehicle worth Rs240 million was stolen, which was recovered from Barkat Market.

A Vigo vehicle was also burnt during the clashes outside the PM House, 96-H Model Town. A security cabin and a generator were set on fire at the PML-N office of 180-H Model Town, as per the report.

A Rescue 1122 vehicle was also destroyed outside the Punjab Assembly.