PCB names Grant Bradburn as new head coach of men’s cricket

Grant Bradburn has been appointed as the new head coach of Pakistan’s national men’s cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

The New Zealand veteran and experienced coach will lead the team’s coaching panel for the next two years. Bradburn has previously served as the fielding coach of the national side from 2018 to 2020, and most recently as the head coach of the side during the home series against New Zealand on a consultancy basis.

During his tenure as head coach, Pakistan defeated the New Zealand tourists 4-1 in the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series and shared the five-match T20 International series 2-2. With Bradburn’s appointment, the PCB aims to put together a highly-qualified coaching panel to help Pakistan players benefit from their experiences and dominate world cricket in all three formats.

Andrew Puttick, a former South African cricketer, has also been appointed as the batting coach of the men’s side on a two-year contract. The team’s strength and conditioning coach, Drikus Saaiman, and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon will continue to work in their roles. The appointments for other positions will be announced in due course.

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Bradburn said, “It is a great honour for me to work with the highly talented and skillful side like Pakistan as a head coach. We have been working hard on our raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills.”

The PCB Management Committee Chairperson Najam Sethi commented, “After the announcement of Mickey Arthur as team director, Bradburn’s appointment is another step in our endeavours of putting together a highly-qualified coaching panel so our players can benefit from their experiences and dominate world cricket in all three formats.”