Gujranwala Police ASI injured as bank robbers open fire

Gujranwala Police assistant sub inspector (ASI) Shahzad Qamar was injured after burglars, who were trying to rob a bank, shot at him while escaping from being caught near district’ Dhallay area on Saturday.

The police, upon receiving information about the break-in, immediately rushed to the spot to apprehend the culprits.

The robbers, however, opened fire as soon as they spotted the police, injuring one official. The accused managed to flee the scene.

ASI Shahzad Qamar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

In the meantime, police have registered a case, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the culprits.