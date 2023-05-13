Blast hits railway track in Balochistan’s Bolan, injures one

A person was injured in an explosion near a railway track in the Mishkat area of Balochistan’s Bolan district on Saturday, a senior Railways official said.

An explosion on the railway track has suspended railway traffic, however, no loss of life was reported, official sources said.

The injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Reportedly, the sound of the blast was heard far away.

Railway officials including police and rangers personnel reached the spot soon after the incident.

In the meantime, officials have cordoned off the area.