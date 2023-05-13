Internet service restored, social media apps remain suspended nationwide

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday restored internet service while social media apps remain suspended across the country.

The internet service was shut down for four days following violent protests across the province triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

The interior ministry, therefore, decided to shut down internet service across the country. Four people died and several were injured as a result of the violence, while the law and order situation seemed uncertain with several protestors barging into and damaging property in high-security zones.

In a statement, the PTA announced that internet service had been restored nationwide, but the suspension of social media apps continues, and a decision regarding their restoration is yet to be made.

However, despite the resumption of internet service, the suspension of social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram continues to generate controversy. The suspension was initially imposed by government authorities, citing concerns over the spread of misinformation and its potential impact on public order and safety.

The decision to restore social media would be taken by the Ministry of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, the PTA added

Earlier, the Global System for Mobile Communication (GSMA), had expressed concern over the shutdown of broadband internet in Pakistan.

In an emergency letter to Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq, the GSMA has pressed the government to put an end to internet disruptions.