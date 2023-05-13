PM visits Jinnah House, inquires after injured cops at Services Hospital

After paying a visit to the burnt down Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to Services Hospital to inquire after the policemen injured in the clashes with violent PTI supporters.

He is also expected to visit the Safe Cities Authority head office. The PM is expected to be given a detailed briefing on the investigation into the Jinnah House attack case.

PM Sharif is likely to seek updates on the investigation from the Counter-Terrorism Department, the Safe Cities Authority, and Special Branch officials.

According to the police authorities, 900 culprits have been identified through photos, videos and social media accounts.

The Safe Cities Authority has provided all videos, photos and locations to the law enforcement agencies, the officials said.

The CTD personnel have collected information about 300 culprits by tracking social media accounts, the officials said.

The process of tracking social media accounts has been intensified, they added.

Geofencing has also been started to arrest the suspects as soon as possible, police officials said, adding all suspicious calls of May 9 were being shortlisted and the callers being investigated.