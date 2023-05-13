All six terrorists neutralized as FC compound cleared in Balochistan operation

The clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which had commenced on the evening of May 12 after repulsing the initial onslaught of terrorists, has been completed in the morning of May 13, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

“The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It added all six terrorists in the compound, who were well equipped, have been sent to hell. Necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors.

While In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced Shahadat while another six individuals including a woman have been injured, the statement said.

ISPR said Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.