Cambridge exams to resume across Pakistan from Monday

The Cambridge exams are set to resume from Monday, as the British Council has approved the resumption of the examinations across Pakistan.

According to the British Council, the results will be prepared on the marks of all the exams except those canceled.

The papers in all shifts will be held as usual from Monday, as per the British Council.

Also Read: Colleges, universities across Punjab to remain closed for two days

The decision to resume the examinations has been taken after reviewing the current situation in the country, it further said, adding the exams were cancelled to ensure the safety of students, parents and the staff.

The British Council said results will be prepared on the marks obtained in all other exams except those canceled.

Also Read: Private schools to remain closed on Wednesday

On May 10, the British Council canceled the Cambridge Assessment International Education examinations across Pakistan. All the examinations to be held under the Cambridge University on May 11 in Pakistan were cancelled.

Canceled papers will not be held again, announced the British Council, adding the grading of canceled papers will be in accordance with Cambridge rules and regulations.