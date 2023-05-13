Yaqoob Atif, famed for ‘Pani da Bulbula’, passes away

Renowned Pakistani singer and actor Yaqoob Atif, known as Bulbula Saheb, passed away on Friday (May 13). He was 76.

The singer, who gained fame with his iconic song “Zindagi paani da bulbula,” had been struggling with health issues for some time and breathed his yesterday.

His funeral prayers were offered in Garhi Shahu area of Lahore.

The news of his demise was shared by Pakistani actor Khaled Anam. “Yakoob Atif Bulbulla [is] no more. May he rest in peace,” he wrote on Instagram.

Yaqoob Atif began his career in the entertainment industry as a singer and later ventured into acting. He appeared in a variety of TV dramas and films, showcasing his versatility as an actor in roles that ranged from a humble peon to a regal king.

However, it was his music that made him a household name in Pakistan and earned him a legion of fans around the world.

His first song, “Zindagi paani da bulbula,” which was released in October 1979, became an instant hit and cemented his place in the annals of Punjabi music history.

The song was widely regarded as the first-ever Punjabi rap song, and his music had a unique blend of traditional and modern elements that resonated with audiences of all ages.

Over the years, Bulbula Saheb continued to produce songs and collaborate with other artists, including Abrarul Haq, who also sang “Zindagi paani da bulbula” for the film Zinda Bhaag, which was released in 2013.