Pakistan shows goodwill, frees 198 Indian fishermen

Pakistan has released 198 Indian fishermen who were detained for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters, in a humanitarian gesture aimed at promoting friendly relations between the two neighboring countries.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the released fishermen were handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Lahore. The fishermen were released from the Malir Jail in Karachi on Thursday evening and were brought to Lahore via train.

While the release of the Indian fishermen has been widely praised as a gesture of goodwill, two of the 200 fishermen scheduled for release died due to illness before they could be freed.

The deceased fishermen have been identified as Muhammad Zulfiqar and Soma Deva. Their bodies have been kept in the Edhi Foundation mortuary as arrangements are being made to repatriate them to India.

Malir Jail superintendent Nazir Tunio told the media that the first batch of Indian fishermen prisoners had been released, and that more would be freed in June and July.

This humanitarian move by Pakistan has been welcomed by both Indian and Pakistani officials, who hope that it will help in building mutual trust and understanding between the two nations.