Al-Qadir Trust case: IHC directs Imran Khan to join probe

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to join the investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In its written verdict issued in the interim bail petition of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the high court on Saturday ordered the former prime minister to appear before the investigation officer whenever required.

Also Read: Imran Khan reaches Zaman Park

The order states that if Imran Khan obstructs the investigation, the National Accountability Bureau can file for cancellation of his bail.

The advocate general and the additional attorney general said Article 245 of the Constitution is in force, and Imran Khan cannot get relief, the order mentioned.

It further said this stance of the advocate general and additional attorney general is aggressive.

Also Read: IHC grants 2-week interim bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case

This stance means usurping the fundamental rights, which are the basis of a democratic and Islamic state, the court stated.

It is unimaginable that a responsible government would place such obstacles in the access of justice for its citizens.

The advocate general and additional attorney general also raised objection to the relevant forum being the accountability court, the IHC said in its written order.

Also Read: 9 criminal cases filed against Imran Khan in Punjab, quotes LHC written order

Imran Khan was presented before the high court on the orders of the Supreme Court, it added.

The objection of the advocate general and additional attorney general is not valid.

The high court also has jurisdiction under Section 561A of the Code of Criminal Procedure to hear the case.

Toshakhana case hearing adjourned till May 16

Meanwhile, the Islamabad District and Sessions Court heard the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar conducted the hearing, as Imran Khan’s lawyer Gauhar Ali Khan appeared in court.

The lawyer told the court that the Islamabad High Court has issued a restraining order in the Toshakhana case.

The court directed to provide a copy of the decision of the Islamabad High Court. It then adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case till May 16.