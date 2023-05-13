Your ultimate guide to relocating to Dubai as freelancer on work permit

Dubai has become a popular destination for freelancers looking for new opportunities. However, the process of obtaining a freelance work permit in the UAE can be confusing for those who are not familiar with the local laws and regulations.

We provide a comprehensive guide on the visa and document-related procedures that freelancers should be aware of before moving to Dubai.

If you are a freelancer looking to move to Dubai, there are some important visa and document-related procedures that you need to be aware of. Under Article 6(1)(l) of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, individuals may consider having a freelance work permit. This permit is issued to those wishing to undertake independent self-employment without being sponsored by a specific organization or employer in the UAE.

To obtain a freelance work permit, individuals should contact the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism or free zone authorities in Dubai. These authorities issue freelance licenses to individuals under certain categories of activities or professions.

The basic requirements to obtain a freelance work permit or freelance license in the UAE may include a copy of your passport, degree or professional qualification, health insurance, establishment card (if any), medical fitness tests, and relevant fees of the authority which issues freelance work permit or freelance license.

It is essential to note that the degree or professional qualification should be notarized, attested by a relevant authority in the country of issuance, the UAE embassy/consulate in such country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation in the UAE.

Moreover, it is crucial to ensure that all the documents submitted are valid and up-to-date. Any inconsistencies or incomplete paperwork could lead to delays or even rejection of the application.

In conclusion, freelancers looking to move to Dubai must follow the relevant laws and regulations while obtaining a freelance work permit or freelance license. By doing so, they can ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition to their new work environment in the UAE.