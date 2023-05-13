Imran Khan defaming army chief for ‘exposing corruption syndicate’: PM

Once again defending the army chief in view of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s constant tirade against the military leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the statements reflected a “diseased & obsessive mindset”.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said General Asim Munir, when he served as the Inter-Services Intelligence chief during the PTI government, exposed the “corruption syndicate” of Imran Niazi, which was why he was defaming the army chief from day one.

The PM alleged that the PTI “goons” committed the acts of “terrorism” at the party chief’s behest.

Also Read: DG ISPR rules out possibility of imposing martial law in country

He further said that the attacks on national installations were an “unimaginable low” in the country’s politics.

The premier reiterated that the nation stood behind its armed forces and will thwart any nefarious attempts at undermining them.

Earlier, deposed prime minister of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, also condemned Imran Khan’s recent attacks on national institutions, saying even an enemy cannot do such a thing.

Also Read: Sardar Tanveer comes down hard on Imran over ‘anti-army diatribe’

Mr Ilyas emphasized that these actions and words are unacceptable and must be condemned.