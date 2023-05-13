Johnny Depp signs $20 million Dior deal, biggest men’s fragrance contract ever

Johnny Depp has reportedly signed a deal with Dior, the French luxury fashion house and cosmetics giant, marking the biggest men’s fragrance pact to ever exist.

The agreement is said to be worth over $20 million, which is a significant increase from the previous largest deal of $12 million with Robert Pattinson.

Depp’s partnership with Dior dates back to 2015 when he worked on the Sauvage line. However, the campaign faced criticism over claims of racism due to allegedly perpetuating stereotypes related to Native Americans.

The backlash prompted Dior to pull the ad campaign.

Despite the controversy, Dior stood by Depp during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, even signing him to a new contract over the summer.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s new deal coincides with his appearance at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

He will be present for the world premiere of Maïwenn’s historical drama “Jeanne du Barry,” in which he plays King Louis XV. Additionally, he is expected to attend a Dior dinner on May 17 before heading to London for a Jeff Beck tribute, where he will perform alongside Eric Clapton and Rod Stewart.

Sales will also kick off at the Cannes market for Depp’s first directorial effort in 25 years. The film, titled “Modi,” centers on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and features a cast that includes Al Pacino.

The Kentucky native’s partnership with Dior has undoubtedly been beneficial for both parties, despite the controversy surrounding their previous collaboration.

With a new fragrance deal and a highly anticipated film in the works, Depp’s career seems to be back on track after a tumultuous few years.