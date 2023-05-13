9 criminal cases filed against Imran Khan in Punjab, quotes LHC written order

The Lahore High Court has issued an interim written order on the petitions of PTI chief Imran Khan to stop proceedings in the 121 cases registered against him.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi has issued a two-page written order.

The order quoted the public prosecutor as saying that nine criminal cases have been filed against Imran Khan in Punjab till date.

Investigation in seven of these cases against Imran Khan is going on, the report said, adding that one case against the former prime minister has been dismissed, while he has been declared innocent in another.

The order said that the hearing will be held on May 26 at 9:30am.

According to the associate lawyer, Imran Khan’s lawyers were busy at the Islamabad High Court, the written order mentioned.

The PTI chief has appealed to the Lahore High Court to stop the proceedings in 121 cases registered against him.