Educational institutes reopened in Punjab after 3 days

All educational institutes which were closed due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest have been reopened today (Saturday).

The Punjab Education Department issued a notification stating that all educational institutes, including schools, colleges and universities have been reopened from Saturday, however, academic activities will be restored from Monday.

While the medical colleges and universities would remain closed on May 11 and 12.

The educational institutions were shut down for two days following violent protests across the province triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Provincial authorities, therefore, decided to shut down educational institutions across Punjab. Four people died and several were injured as a result of the violence, while the law and order situation seemed uncertain with several protestors barging into and damaging property in high-security zones.