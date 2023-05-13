Videos » Had Kar Di Iffat Omar’s Talk About Shahrukh Khan | Had Kar Di With Momin Saqib | SAMAA TV Iffat Omar's Talk About Shahrukh Khan | Had Kar Di With Momin Saqib | SAMAA TV May 13, 2023 Iffat Omar’s Talk About Shahrukh Khan | Had Kar Di With Momin Saqib | SAMAA TV Recommended DG ISPR rules out possibility of imposing martial law in country “A beautiful soul”: Shaheen Afridi’s grandmother passes away Millions of WordPress sites in danger! Related Stories Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in Most Popular Reham Khan reacts to Imran Khan’s arrest Colleges, universities across Punjab to remain closed for two days Andrew Tate’s reaction to Imran’s arrest sparks debate