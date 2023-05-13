Sardar Tanveer comes down hard on Imran over ‘anti-army diatribe’

Deposed prime minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday launched a scathing attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan accusing him of using the masses for his own interests and having a dual face.

In his statement, Ilyas said Mr Imran did not attend the funeral of his long-time friend as he only cares about what is in his own interest.

Read also: PTI workers’ frenzy wreaks havoc in Pakistan

He went on to promise that in the coming days, he will expose Imran Khan’s two-faced nature.

Read also: Marriyum urges courts to treat Imran Khan like ordinary citizen

Furthermore, Ilyas condemned Imran Khan’s recent attacks on national institutions, saying that even the enemy cannot do such a thing.

Mr Ilyas emphasized that these actions and words are unacceptable and must be condemned.