Sardar Tanveer comes down hard on Imran over ‘anti-army diatribe’
Deposed prime minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday launched a scathing attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan accusing him of using the masses for his own interests and having a dual face.
In his statement, Ilyas said Mr Imran did not attend the funeral of his long-time friend as he only cares about what is in his own interest.
He went on to promise that in the coming days, he will expose Imran Khan’s two-faced nature.
Furthermore, Ilyas condemned Imran Khan’s recent attacks on national institutions, saying that even the enemy cannot do such a thing.
Mr Ilyas emphasized that these actions and words are unacceptable and must be condemned.