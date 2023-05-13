Watch Live
Sardar Tanveer comes down hard on Imran over ‘anti-army diatribe’

Says he will expose Imran’s two-faced nature soon
Samaa Web Desk May 13, 2023
Photo: FIle

Deposed prime minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday launched a scathing attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan accusing him of using the masses for his own interests and having a dual face.

In his statement, Ilyas said Mr Imran did not attend the funeral of his long-time friend as he only cares about what is in his own interest.

He went on to promise that in the coming days, he will expose Imran Khan’s two-faced nature.

Furthermore, Ilyas condemned Imran Khan’s recent attacks on national institutions, saying that even the enemy cannot do such a thing.

Mr Ilyas emphasized that these actions and words are unacceptable and must be condemned.

