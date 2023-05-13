JIT to probe into vandalism, arson at Corps Commander House, other properties

The interim Punjab authorities have decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the vandalism and arson at Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) and causing damage to other military installations.

The JIT will investigate the incidents and submit a comprehensive report to the interim Punjab government.

Also Read: Educational institutes reopened in Punjab after 3 days

In a meeting to review the law and order situation at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority head office, interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said all the cases against the hooligans will be tried in the anti-terrorism court.

The meeting decided that proceedings will be accelerated to bring all the arsonists to book, while all the buildings damaged will be geo-fenced.

Also Read: Imran Khan arrest: PTI workers’ frenzy wreaks havoc in Pakistan

All the cases against the miscreants will be tried in an anti-terrorism court, CM Naqvi stated.

“We will not spare any culprit and no innocent will be held,” he stressed, adding every criminal will be brought to justice based on evidence.

Those who attacked the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House), as well as other military, civil and private properties will not be able to evade severe punishment.

A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against the culprits, Naqvi added.

Also Read: Condemning anarchy, PM Shehbaz suggests Imran to humble himself before law

He also announced that all educational institutions will be reopened on May 15 (Monday).

He added that the entire force is on high alert to thwart the nefarious designs of the criminals.

Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar briefed the meeting about the law and order situation across the province and the actions taken against criminals.

The Public Prosecution Department was directed to ensure expeditious trial in all cases.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have identified most of the miscreants who attacked the Corps Commander House and other military installations in Lahore, set them on fire, and stole valuables from there.

Cases have been registered against the suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The violent activists were armed with weapons, batons, petrol bombs and stones.

According to SAMAA TV, the suspects included Lahore-based Danish Munir, Saud, Adnan Ashraf, Ali Hassan Abbas, Chaudhry Masood Mairaj, Ali Iftikhar, Waqas Pervaiz, Yousuf Gulzar and Muhammad Arsalan.

Mohammad Taimur Jafar of Lodhran. Aamir Hamza of Pakpattan. Sajjad Saeed of Multan and Ali Raza of Okara have also been identified. Anti-terrorism cases have been registered against all the accused. In other areas of the country, those who damage national property are also coming under the law.

Lodhran-based Mohammad Taimur Jafar, Aamir Hamza of Pakpattan, Sajjad Saeed of Multan and Ali Raza of Okara have also been identified. Anti-terrorism cases have been registered against all the suspects.

Those who damage public property in other areas of the country are also being brought under the law. The process of identification of other suspects is under way.