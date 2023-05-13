“A beautiful soul”: Shaheen Afridi’s grandmother passes away

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is mourning the loss of his grandmother who passed away yesterday.

In a heartfelt post on social media, the cricketer announced the sad news and requested his fans to pray for the departed soul.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, in his Facebook post, wrote: “My grandmother, a beautiful soul, breathed her last today. The funeral prayers will take place at Tatara ground, Landi Kotal, KPK, at 06:30pm today”.

The young bowler added, “Please pray for the departed soul”.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is known for his lethal bowling skills, is a rising star in the world of cricket. The 23-year-old has already established himself as a key member of the Pakistani cricket team, and his performances on the field have earned him a huge fan following.

The news of his grandmother’s passing has saddened many of his fans and colleagues who then offered their condolences to the young cricketer.