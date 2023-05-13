Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

“A beautiful soul”: Shaheen Afridi’s grandmother passes away

“Please pray for the departed soul”
Samaa Web Desk May 13, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Shaheen Shah Afridi, Photo/File</p>

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Photo/File

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is mourning the loss of his grandmother who passed away yesterday.

In a heartfelt post on social media, the cricketer announced the sad news and requested his fans to pray for the departed soul.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, in his Facebook post, wrote: “My grandmother, a beautiful soul, breathed her last today. The funeral prayers will take place at Tatara ground, Landi Kotal, KPK, at 06:30pm today”.

The young bowler added, “Please pray for the departed soul”.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is known for his lethal bowling skills, is a rising star in the world of cricket. The 23-year-old has already established himself as a key member of the Pakistani cricket team, and his performances on the field have earned him a huge fan following.

The news of his grandmother’s passing has saddened many of his fans and colleagues who then offered their condolences to the young cricketer.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

grandmother

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div