Security forces gun down five terrorists in Balochistan operation

Security forces on Friday gunned down five terrorists after exchange of fire in Hoshab, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on night May 11 and 12, terrorists had raided a security forces post in general area Hoshab, Balochistan. Having successfully repulsed the distant fire raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains of Balore, using aerial surveillance means.

As a follow up, during an encircling operation launched to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces party, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that during the skirmish, five terrorists have been sent to hell so far and cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered. The operation, however, continues to track few fleeing terrorists into adjoining areas.

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR affirmed.