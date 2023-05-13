Imran fears a truthful and Hafiz-e-Quran army chief: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is afraid of the winner of the sword of honour, an honest and the Hafiz-e-Quran army chief.

The Prime Minister slammed Imran Khan’s disparaging remarks against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, stating that they are nothing but malicious. According to the Prime Minister, Khan’s statement is further evidence of his disdain towards the Pakistan Army and an admission of his role in the May 9th tragedy.

He went on to say that this is the same mentality that has wrongly accused patriotic army officials of murder, fabricated tales of foreign conspiracies. This is unpatriotic and reveals the true anti-state intentions of terrorist masterminds. This statement is an admission that the May 9 tragedy was carried out on Imran Niazi’s orders.

Mr Sharif claimed that the recent statement by the PTI chairman is evidence of his involvement in the planning of the desecration of memorials of martyrs and ghazis, as well as attacks on sensitive installations and buildings.

His anger against General Syed Asim Munir was that he as Director General ISI was aware about the worst corruption of Imran Niazi, his wife, Farah Gogi and senior leadership of PTI, he said adding allegations against the highly decorated General Syed Asim Munir who was very admired in the rank and file and was appointed on merit, was nothing but ill-intentioned.

The premier stressed that making such derogatory remarks against the commander of the valiant army that is fighting against terrorism amounts to supporting the terrorists. He also stated that the entire nation stands with the armed forces and the army chief.