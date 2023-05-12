Fans adore Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani as they were spotted at the airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, were recently spotted at the airport. The couple, who tied the knot in February this year, were seen together in public after a long time. Fans were ecstatic to see the couple together, and social media was abuzz with their pictures and videos.

In the video that was shared online, Sidharth was seen sporting white joggers, a matching t-shirt, and a denim jacket, while Kiara wore a white tank top paired with a cropped jacket and white joggers. The couple was seen posing at the airport gate, and the paparazzi were heard calling them ‘bhaiya bhabhi.’ The couple was seen blushing and adorably talking to each other in response to the paparazzi’s words.

Fans of the couple were thrilled to see them together and expressed their excitement on social media. One fan commented, “So cuteee made for each other finally spotted my babies ohh i missed you guys so much so precious love yaaaa moon and back,” while another wrote, “Cutest couple of B-town.”

On the work front, Kiara is set to be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. She recently wrapped up filming for the movie and updated her fans about the same on social media. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Sidharth has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He will soon make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Sidharth and Kiara have been giving their fans major relationship goals ever since they made their relationship official on social media. From sharing pictures and videos of each other to expressing their love for each other on social media, the couple has been winning hearts all over. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on the big screen once again after their last movie together, ‘Shershaah,’ which was a huge success at the box office.