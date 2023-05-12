Parineeti Chopra to get engaged in traditional ceremony in Delhi

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to get engaged in a traditional ceremony in Delhi this weekend, according to recent reports.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot on Saturday at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, Delhi. Visuals of the venue have already emerged on social media, showing some of the decor items being delivered ahead of the big day.

The couple is rumored to wear matching outfits, with Chadha donning a minimalist achkan designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva, while Chopra will be wearing a subtle Indian outfit from designer Manish Malhotra. Chopra’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra, is also expected to attend the ceremony and is said to have put work on hold to be there for her sister.

Sources close to the family have revealed that Chopra and Chadha are not trying to keep the engagement a secret, but rather they are looking to keep the event intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. The actor’s Mumbai home has also been decorated with lights in preparation for the celebration.

Chopra was last seen in the film “Uunchai,” directed by Sooraj Barjatya, while Chadha is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and currently holds a seat in the Parliament.

Fans and well-wishers of the couple are eagerly anticipating the upcoming engagement and are excited to see the happy couple embark on this new chapter in their lives together.